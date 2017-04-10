Sonora Planning Commission approves rezone for food court
Reuben Chirnside, of a Sonora-based survey, engineering and design firm, spoke about the project on behalf of the gas station's current owners, Andy Singh and Navneet Bhatia, who were in attendance Monday night as well. Tina Lanter, who lives on Pesce Way and spoke against the proposed food court Monday, asked the commissioners to "protect us," in reference to others who live on the street as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC