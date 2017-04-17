Sonora Council To Hear About TCEDA Pr...

Sonora Council To Hear About TCEDA Proposed Budget Increase

The proposed new budget for the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority will be among the items discussed at tonight's Sonora City Council meeting. As reported previously , the TCEDA will no longer be overseeing the Central Sierra Economic Development District, which will in turn require additional revenue from the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County.

