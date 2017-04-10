Significant Weather Advisory Issued For Mother Lode
At 2:01 PM, Doppler Radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Forest Meadows, or eleven miles north of Sonora, moving northeast at twenty mph. Locations impacted include Sonora, Calaveras Big Trees Sp, Tuttletown, Vallecito, Rail Road Flat, Copper Cove Village, Jupiter, Mountain Ranch, Springfield, Angels Camp, Avery, Forest Meadows, Copperopolis, Carson Hill, Chinese Camp, Dorrington, Phoenix Lake-Cedar Ridge, Angels Camp, Arnold and Columbia.
