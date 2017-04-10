Saturday rainfall broke record

Saturday rainfall broke record

Saturday was the wettest April 8 in Sonora going all the way back to 1903, when people began keeping rainfall records in the Queen of the Southern Mines, according to the National Weather Service. The rainfall total in Sonora for Saturday April 8 2017 was 2.2 inches, said Tom Dang, a meteorologist with NWS in Sacramento.

