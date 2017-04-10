Round Two For A Proposed Food Court In Sonora

The owner of the ARCO gas station in Sonora is making a second attempt to rezone the property off Highway 49 and Pesce Way to include a 3,700 square-foot food court - and some neighbors are not pleased the project is getting another look by the city. The original plans were submitted and then pulled by the property owner, Andy Singh of JayKay Properties, LLC, before the Sonora City Planning Commission could make a recommendation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.