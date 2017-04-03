Proactive Grants And More From The So...

Proactive Grants And More From The Sonora Area Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: My Mother Lode

The Executive Director for the Sonora Area Foundation, Darrell Slocum, provides an update on his first six months with the Foundation. Details are in his newest blog where he mentions the theme of his early tenure in 2016 was proactive grants, initiated by the Foundation Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tuolumne County was issued at April 08 at 9:31AM PDT

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC