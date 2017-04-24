'Old age is no place for sissies'

The latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that the county's overall population has declined by 3 percent this decade - from 55,365 people in 2010 to 53,709 in 2015 - while the number of people age 65 and over grew over the same period, from 20.4 percent to 24.2 percent. That means nearly one in four people in Tuolumne County - more than 13,000 of them - are 65 or older.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.