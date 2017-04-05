News of Record for April 5, 2017
7:32 a.m., Sonora - A bipolar person on Sommette Drive wrote a note threatening people and claiming to be "the new sheriff in town." 3:25 a.m., Sonora - Wade Robert Baker, 62, of the 5200 block of Cabrillo Avenue, Atascadero, was booked after an arrest on the 19500 block of Hess Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC