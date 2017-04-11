News of Record for April 11, 2017
11:27 a.m., vandalism, property damage - The window on the front driver's side of a vehicle parked on Hospital Road was smashed. 11:40 p.m., public intoxication - Two men were drinking from open containers, disturbing the peace and urinating in public on South Shepherd Street.
