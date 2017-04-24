MPC president finalist for top job at Yosemite Community College District
Tribley is one of four finalists for the top administrative job at Yosemite Community College District, comprised of Modesto Junior College and Columbia College in Sonora. Tribley will discuss his qualifications at two public forums on Monday, one at each college.
