Expanding broadband Internet access, funding for the Community Development Block Grant program, and prevailing wage requirements are some of the topics being discussed through legislation at the state and federal level that Tuolumne County leaders will weigh in on Tuesday. The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet for their second regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of the County Administration Center, located at 2 S. Green St. in Sonora.

