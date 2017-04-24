Meals program short on wheels
Tuolumne County's Meals on Wheels program operated by the nonprofit Sierra Senior Providers Inc. recently lost three vehicles and is looking to the community for help to restore its fleet. Leon Casas Jr., CEO of Sierra Senior Providers, said they had to return three Subaru Foresters that were on loan from Subaru of Sonora when the dealership was sold to Sonora Ford in March, leaving the program that delivers nearly 200 hot meals to frail and homebound seniors each week with four vehicles.
