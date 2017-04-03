Man From Twain Harte Shooting Incident Charged

According to Sunday's custody report a Sonora man faces three felony charges in conjunction with a shooting in Twain Harte. As reported here , yesterday afternoon Tuolumne County sheriff's officials shared few details regarding a reported disturbance at a Twain Harte home located on Wanita Way that deputies responded to, other than a person there had been somehow injured from a gunshot and a suspect was taken into custody.

