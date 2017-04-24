Lode veterans of foreign wars find D.C. area monuments - overwhelming'
Don 'Pappy' Faulkner, 82, of Sonora, served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952-54, talks to his travel guardian, Mike Smith, 64, a Vietnam-era Army veteran in the early 1970s, and a resident of Clovis, at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Don Bradford, 85, a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran from Fresno, asks Officer Steve Jones of the U.S. Park Police if he can take a photo of the Harley-Davidson Jones rides to cut a path through traffic for Honor Flight veterans in the D.C. area.
