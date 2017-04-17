ID Released Following Fatal Crash On OByrnes Ferry Road

The CHP San Andreas unit has identified the now deceased driver who caused last Friday's fatal crash in Copperopolis. Today, with next of kin notifications now complete, CHP spokesperson Officer Rebecca Myers states that it was 88-year-old Margaret Howery, a Copperopolis resident, who died at the scene of a head on collision after inexplicably crossing double yellow lines while northbound on OByrnes Ferry Road just south of Copper Cove Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.