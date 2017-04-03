How Sonora rallied around WWI and the...

How Sonora rallied around WWI and the heroes who lived here

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Union Democrat

Tuolumne County Historical Society / Draftees march down Washington Street to the train depot to report to service in World War I. Fifteen in all, men who listed Tuolumne County as home when they went to war, men caught up in the patriotism that engulfed the country after Congress declared war on Germany 100 years ago this week. They are the local men who died in World War I. Their plaque and the name of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter area among the few visible remembrances of what became known as the war to end wars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More rain and snow possible Sunday Mar 25 Tracybench553 1
Babysitter Jan '17 ChelseaM 1
Black? Dec '16 Brooke 1
News Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13) Nov '16 Stockton209 2
News McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l... Nov '16 Jazzy 1
Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo... Oct '16 FirstAmendmentRights 1
News Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16) Oct '16 Sleepingboy 2
See all Sonora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tuolumne County was issued at April 08 at 9:31AM PDT

Sonora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Sonora, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC