How Sonora rallied around WWI and the heroes who lived here

Tuolumne County Historical Society / Draftees march down Washington Street to the train depot to report to service in World War I. Fifteen in all, men who listed Tuolumne County as home when they went to war, men caught up in the patriotism that engulfed the country after Congress declared war on Germany 100 years ago this week. They are the local men who died in World War I. Their plaque and the name of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter area among the few visible remembrances of what became known as the war to end wars.

