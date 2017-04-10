Home and Garden Show held this weekend
The 36th annual Home and Garden Show - presented by The Union Democrat and sponsored by Sonora and Calaveras Lumber - will be held this weekend at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. Many exhibitors will offer discount prices on anything sold at the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC