Hit and run rollover crash in Sonora

Sonora Police report a car crashed and overturned in the resident's backyard - then the driver took off on foot. The wreck happened in the 600 block of East Bald Mountain Road on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a white 1994 Honda Accord over the embankment and on its roof but no driver behind the wheel.

