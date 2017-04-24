Hit and run rollover crash in Sonora
Sonora Police report a car crashed and overturned in the resident's backyard - then the driver took off on foot. The wreck happened in the 600 block of East Bald Mountain Road on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a white 1994 Honda Accord over the embankment and on its roof but no driver behind the wheel.
