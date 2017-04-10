Daring Rescue After Car Plummets Over Cliff

Emergency crews scaled down a nearly 1,000 foot embankment to rescue a man with a broken leg after a crash on Friday morning. Four tree workers, who were staying in Sonora while working to clear dead trees in the area, were returning from a safety meeting in the Coulterville area on Highway 49 when the wreck happened around 11 a.m. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Faustino Pulido reports that due to an unsafe speed during a heavy down pour, the driver, 28-year old Ricardo Gonzalez heading southbound lost control of a 2004 Toyota Camry and flew off a cliff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.