Daring Rescue After Car Plummets Over Cliff
Emergency crews scaled down a nearly 1,000 foot embankment to rescue a man with a broken leg after a crash on Friday morning. Four tree workers, who were staying in Sonora while working to clear dead trees in the area, were returning from a safety meeting in the Coulterville area on Highway 49 when the wreck happened around 11 a.m. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Faustino Pulido reports that due to an unsafe speed during a heavy down pour, the driver, 28-year old Ricardo Gonzalez heading southbound lost control of a 2004 Toyota Camry and flew off a cliff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC