Council greenlights $1.6M gas station purchase
Expect to see construction beginning this summer at Greenley Road and Mono Way for long-planned improvements to widen the intersection ahead of the opening of a new multi-million-dollar cancer center on the northeast corner. The Sonora City Council met behind closed doors before the start of Monday's regular meeting and approved a $1.6 million agreement to purchase a gas station and mini-mart at the same corner that must be removed to make room for adding two lanes on the north side of Greenley Road.
