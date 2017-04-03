Council greenlights $1.6M gas station...

Council greenlights $1.6M gas station purchase

Read more: The Union Democrat

Expect to see construction beginning this summer at Greenley Road and Mono Way for long-planned improvements to widen the intersection ahead of the opening of a new multi-million-dollar cancer center on the northeast corner. The Sonora City Council met behind closed doors before the start of Monday's regular meeting and approved a $1.6 million agreement to purchase a gas station and mini-mart at the same corner that must be removed to make room for adding two lanes on the north side of Greenley Road.

