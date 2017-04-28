Community Notes for April 28, 2017
The Sonora Elks Lodge is planning a recognition breakfast in July for living World War II veterans and is asking for helping in finding them. The lodge needs name, service and discharge rank, years served and special information such as missions flown, battleships served on, etc.
