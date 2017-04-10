Cold blast brings lightning, thunder,...

Cold blast brings lightning, thunder, hail, rain

The air turned chill, high-voltage bolts of lightning flashed, thunder crashed, sheets of white hail fell and spells of heavy rain came down as the eye of volatile storm cell passed near Sonora and Jamestown on Thursday afternoon. In the Stanislaus and Tuolumne watersheds, the strongest pulse of wet weather dumped more than a half-inch of precipitation in some locations.

