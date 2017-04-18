City to seek grant for Vision Sonora project
City of Sonora leaders and Tuolumne County transportation officials are hoping to receive a state grant that would help bring one Vision Sonora project closer to reality. The Sonora City Council authorized city staff at Monday's meeting to seek funding from the state's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund for a project aimed at revamping the corridor along Stockton Road, one of the main entrances to the Queen of the Southern Mines.
