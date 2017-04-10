Churchgoers seek donations to restore Sonora landmark

For more information, contact the church at 532-1580, or visit the church's website at www.stjamessonora.org that includes a page where people can make online donations to the church's restoration and maintenance fund. Donations for repairs can also be made by a sending a check to: St. James Episcopal Church, 42 Snell St., Sonora, CA, 95370.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.