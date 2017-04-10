Churchgoers seek donations to restore Sonora landmark
For more information, contact the church at 532-1580, or visit the church's website at www.stjamessonora.org that includes a page where people can make online donations to the church's restoration and maintenance fund. Donations for repairs can also be made by a sending a check to: St. James Episcopal Church, 42 Snell St., Sonora, CA, 95370.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC