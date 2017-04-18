Budget Approved, Sonora High Focuses On Finishing Pool

With a sigh of relief now that his district has averted a potential "perfect storm" budget disaster, Sonora High's district superintendent shares an update with Clarke Broadcasting. As previewed here , Tuolumne County Public Schools Superintendent Margie Bulkin was scheduled to visit the Sonora trustees meeting last evening where she delivered news to the board that her office had certified the district's latest budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.