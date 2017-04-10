Bomb Squad Called To Sonora House

Bomb Squad Called To Sonora House

A homeowner opened a box and to his surprise found a grenade inside, resulting in a bomb squad being called to the residence. Tuolumne County Sheriff's officials report that while moving some boxes in the basement of a home on South Sunshine Road near Draper Mine Road in Sonora a resident discovered the explosive device.

