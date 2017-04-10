Birds, bats delay work on Dragoon Gulch Trail expansion
People looking forward to an expanded Dragoon Gulch Trail in downtown Sonora will have to wait a few extra months for work to begin due to the possibility of disturbing nesting birds and roosting bats. Work on the project, which would add roughly three miles of trail to the existing 2.5-mile-loop, was previously estimated to begin as early as this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC