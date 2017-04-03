Arrest Warrants Issued In Triple Fatal Crash
Clarke Broadcasting has leaned that two arrest warrants were issued Friday at 5 p.m., one for a local doctor and the other for his wife in connection with a triple fatal crash last October on J-59/La Grange Road near the Bond Flat Road intersection. As reported here in February, the CHP identified 69-year-old Dr. Danny Mundall Anderson, an independent physician of internal medicine with medical privileges at Sonora Regional Medical Center, as the driver of a sedan that triggered the crash that killed a mother and daughter along with an elderly man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC