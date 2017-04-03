Arrest Warrants Issued In Triple Fatal Crash

Clarke Broadcasting has leaned that two arrest warrants were issued Friday at 5 p.m., one for a local doctor and the other for his wife in connection with a triple fatal crash last October on J-59/La Grange Road near the Bond Flat Road intersection. As reported here in February, the CHP identified 69-year-old Dr. Danny Mundall Anderson, an independent physician of internal medicine with medical privileges at Sonora Regional Medical Center, as the driver of a sedan that triggered the crash that killed a mother and daughter along with an elderly man.

