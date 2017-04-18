Anderson arraignment postponed until May

Danny and Diane Anderson, a Sonora-area doctor and his wife who are charged with multiple felonies surrounding an Oct. 21, 2016, multi-car collision on J-59 near Bonds Flat Road that left three dead and three injured, entered no plea at their first joint arraignment hearing Friday morning at the Tuolumne County Superior Court. Danny Anderson is facing three counts of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of reckless driving, six counts of hit and run and misdemeanor charges concealing or destroying evidence and obstructing an investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.