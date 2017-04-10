100 years ago, Sonora women helped Red Cross in WW1
Although President Woodrow Wilson was reluctant for the United States to enter the war Women in Sonora were quick to act. Less than a week later, a number of ladies organized a welfare club that would enlist the aid of every woman and girl in making articles for the Red Cross.
