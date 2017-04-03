SRMC to light up blue in April

Sonora Regional Medical Center will be lit up in blue lights beginning Sunday and continuing through April in recognition of Autism Awareness Month. World Autism Day is April 2 and will kick off Autism Speaks' annual "Light it up Blue" initiative, during which families are encouraged to turn their porch lights blue to help promote public awareness of autism and the families that are affected by the neurological disorder during April, which is World Autism Month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.