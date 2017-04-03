Sonoran's journey set to go global
And for some people, that sense of wanderlust might take you as far as the Yosemite Valley or even out of state. But for Sonora resident Caroline Leonardo, 27, the explorative journey has gone global with her most recent project, a travel catalogue of art and photography entitled "Tour de Friends," and she plans to visit peers with similar Sonora roots in Uganda and Sweden later this year.
