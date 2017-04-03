Sonora Held A Parade In 2010 Honoring Vietnam Veterans
In recognition and gratitude of those that served, today is officially "Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day" in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties. On this day in 1973 the US Armed Forces completed the withdrawal of combat troops from Vietnam.
