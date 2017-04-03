Repeat offender booked on paraphernal...

Repeat offender booked on paraphernalia charges after uninvited nap in Sonora

Friday Mar 31

A Sonora man was arrested on a drug paraphernalia possession charge Wednesday after being found sleeping in a Green Street apartment that did not belong to him. About 6:45 a.m., the Sonora Police Department received a call from a tenant who had found the man sleeping in the apartment.

