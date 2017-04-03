Mentoring Works Dessert Fundraiser This Sunday
The Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency Mentoring Works program presents the 9th Annual "Taste for Mentoring Dessert Contest and Antique Auto Show" this Sunday from 2 p.m - 4 p.m at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Local restaurants and bakers will feature their finest desserts and patrons will be able to vote for their top choice.
