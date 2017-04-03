Landowner reforestation workshop set April 7 in Sonora
The workshop is one of several this spring, prompted in part by the ongoing tree mortality crisis in the central and southern Sierra Nevada. It's being hosted by Cal Fire, the state agency for forestry and fire protection, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Cooperative Extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More rain and snow possible Sunday
|Mar 25
|Tracybench553
|1
|Babysitter
|Jan '17
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec '16
|Brooke
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Zombies ready to invade downtown Sonora
|Oct '16
|Sleepingboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC