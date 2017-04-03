Growing Interest In Downtown Sonora
Sonora's Mayor Connie Williams will give an update on Vision Sonora, recent business activity, infrastructure projects and other hot button topics in the city. Williams will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend.
