Future of pot remains unclear
The City of Sonora's top legal advisor says he can't make a recommendation "in good conscience" as to whether the city should craft regulations allowing sales and cultivation of the drug for recreational use until the Trump administration takes a clearer stance on how it will enforce federal laws in states that have legalized the drug. City Attorney Douglas White gave a presentation Thursday night during the second public workshop hosted by the Sonora City Council this year to discuss the current laws in California regarding medical and recreational marijuana.
Read more at The Union Democrat.
