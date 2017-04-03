Future of pot remains unclear

Future of pot remains unclear

The City of Sonora's top legal advisor says he can't make a recommendation "in good conscience" as to whether the city should craft regulations allowing sales and cultivation of the drug for recreational use until the Trump administration takes a clearer stance on how it will enforce federal laws in states that have legalized the drug. City Attorney Douglas White gave a presentation Thursday night during the second public workshop hosted by the Sonora City Council this year to discuss the current laws in California regarding medical and recreational marijuana.

