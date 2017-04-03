Doctor Appointment Wait Times A New E...

Doctor Appointment Wait Times A New Epidemic?

Friday Mar 31

A local medical center says it is acutely aware - and is trying to address - the distress frustrated residents face not being able to easily get in to see a doctor. Sonora Regional Medical Center officials say the root cause is because the center - like many other health care organizations - is keenly feeling the impacts of a nationwide physicians' shortage.

Sonora, CA

