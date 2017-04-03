Crash On Highway 49 In Sonora

Thursday Mar 30

Update at 2:40 p.m.: The CHP reports a collision between a pickup and a sedan on Highway 49 near Preston Place by Vic's Towing in Sonora has been cleared. Traffic was backed up in both directions as a tow crew worked to remove the wreckage for about 20 minutes.

Sonora, CA

