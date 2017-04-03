Businesses and smokers brace for cigarette tax hike
Local smokers and business owners are bracing for a $2-per-pack tax hike on cigarettes set to kick in today when the provisions of California Proposition 56 go in effect. Proposition 56, or the Tobacco Tax Increase Initiative, passed in November with approximately 64.4 percent of the vote, compared to 35.6 percent voting no.
