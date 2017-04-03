A robust snowpack

Ample snowpack in the Central Sierra, including the Stanislaus River watershed, has contributed to rising levels in Mother Lode reservoirs. New Melones, the fourth-largest reservoir in California, which, at 75 percent full this week is up 150 feet since Jan. 1, and 170 higher than the start of the current water year on Oct. 1. The past month was drier than February and January, but snowpack measurements this week show the current winter remains among the wettest on record in the Central Sierra.

