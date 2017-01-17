Wanted Man Captured In Sonora
The incident happened on Wednesday just after 630 a.m. when Officer Joel Memmer was driving on Stockton Road and recognized 30-year-old Levi Elden Coon, who is wanted for felony drug and misdemeanor warrants out of Tuolumne and Calaveras counties, walking along the roadway. Officer Memmer got out of his patrol car to confront Coon but he took off running.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Wed
|hey
|3
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec 24
|Brooke
|1
|Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi...
|Dec '16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC