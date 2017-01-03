Tourism Industry On The Rise

Saturday Jan 7

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Mayo will talk about the state of the industry, and new strategies being implemented to attract visitors to the region. The overall visitation numbers for 2016 have not yet been tabulated, but Mayo says, "All signs are pointing to a very good, perhaps even record breaking tourist season this past year."

