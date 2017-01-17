Stealing From Grandparents Sends Sonora Woman To Prison

A Sonora woman who was called in to aid her grandparents after surgery, ended up helping herself to their cash and now heads to prison. 31-year-old Shawna Jourdan was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison after being convicted of felony charges for dissuading a witness, theft from an elder, six counts of identity theft and failing to appear in court.

