Stealing From Grandparents Sends Sonora Woman To Prison
A Sonora woman who was called in to aid her grandparents after surgery, ended up helping herself to their cash and now heads to prison. 31-year-old Shawna Jourdan was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison after being convicted of felony charges for dissuading a witness, theft from an elder, six counts of identity theft and failing to appear in court.
