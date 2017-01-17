Special districts discuss consolidation

David Keller , who was recently re-elected to the board of Tuolumne Park and Recreation District, asks questions to people on an exploratory committee that's looking into forming a community services district. More than 30 people attended a public meeting at the Tuolumne City Sanitary District office in Tuolumne Wednesday to discuss the possibility of merging the five special districts operating in the community.

