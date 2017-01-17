Sonora woman sentenced to six years

Sonora woman sentenced to six years

Read more: The Union Democrat

Judge Donald Segerstrom sentenced a Sonora woman to six years in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, transporting methamphetamine and escaping from arrest. Hogue was found asleep in her car on May 3, 2016, by Tuolumne County deputies, who searched her car and found 31 grams of methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, and packaging materials, according to a news release from the Tuolumne County District Attorney's office.

