Sierra Hope Receives 00 Surprise Grant From The Calaveras Community Foundation

Posted by: News_Desk on 12/29/2016 10:41 AM Updated by: News_Desk on 12/29/2016 10:41 AM Expires: 01/01/2021 12:00 AM Sierra Hope Receives $1000 Surprise Grant From The Calaveras Community Foundation Angels Camp, CA...Sierra HOPE has been awarded a grant for $1,000 from The Calaveras Community Foundation to support their Community Food Pantry program. The grant is made possible due to a generous donation from the Federlein Family Fund of the San Francisco Community Foundation, in honor of Lloyd Federlein, and is to support food pantries serving Calaveras County.

