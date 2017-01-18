Power Outage In Sonora

Power Outage In Sonora

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: My Mother Lode

Update at 10:30am: PG&E reports that power has been restored to the nearly 250 customers that lost electricity earlier this morning. PG&E reports that the outage is affecting areas like Lower Sunset Drive, Oak Street, Linoberg Street, Elm Street, North Poplar Street, West Jackson Street and Ayba Street.

