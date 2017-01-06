News of Record for January 6, 2017
2:06 p.m., lost, found property - A wallet was found in front of a hotel on South Green Street and returned to the owner. 2:39 p.m., suspicious circumstances - A man wearing a black hoodie paced on the street in front of a North Shepherd Street business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Black?
|Dec 24
|Brooke
|1
|Some baloney to Clark's claim B.C. will pay twi...
|Dec 16
|no Picnic out there
|1
|Calif. teacher facing molestation charges (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Stockton209
|2
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|Nov '16
|Jazzy
|1
|Community Support Needed as advertised in My Mo...
|Oct '16
|FirstAmendmentRights
|1
|Why are there so many people racist against pit... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|fat jack
|38
Find what you want!
Search Sonora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC